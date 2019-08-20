|
|
Barry E. Dietrich, 85, of Fleetwood, passed away in Kutztown Manor on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
He was the husband of Shirley M.
(Bieber) Dietrich and a son of the late
Henry and Agnes (Kramer) Dietrich.
Barry graduated from Fleetwood High School in 1951, where he played basketball and tennis, and he later became an avid golfer, organizing yearly golfing trips to Myrtle Beach with his friends. He worked as a bricklayer for 35 years and then at Fogel Commercial Refrigerator for 10 years, retiring in 1999.
Barry is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Cindy L. (Dietrich) Field; and son, Gary L. Dietrich, husband of Eileen (Davidheiser) Dietrich. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Whitney (Field), wife of Robert Wightman, Jeffery Field, Julian Dietrich, Elliot Dietrich, and Abigail Dietrich. Also surviving are his great-granddaughters, Kaylin and Karina Wightman; his brother, Bernard
Dietrich; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister Shirley (Dietrich)
Sheppard in 2010.
A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday,
August 23rd from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a
memorial service at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barry's name to the Alzheimer's Disease Core Center at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of
Medicine: https://www.med.upenn.edu/adcc/giving.html.
Online condolence can be made at:
www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019