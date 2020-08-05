Barry E. Miller Barry E. Miller, 80, of Upper Tulpehocken Township passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center. He had previously lived in Reading for many years. Barry was married to his beloved wife, Karen A. (Anderson) Miller, for 56 years. Born in Chicago, Illinois, and raised in Glendale, Missouri, he was the son of the late Donald E. and Beatrice (Roehm) Miller. A National Merit Scholar, Barry graduated from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1964. In the 1960’s and 1970’s he worked in urban economic development and affordable housing programs in Philadelphia and Reading. In the late 1970’s he founded the Barry E. Miller Company, consulting with national trade associations to help small business owners more fully understand their financial statements to help them make better business decisions. A devoted husband and father, Barry dedicated his “spare” time to community service. He gave his talents and countless hours to help elect political candidates he believed in, served on the church councils of Holy Spirit Lutheran (Reading) and Zion Blue Mountain UCC (Strausstown), and volunteered for numerous programs and organizations including his church’s food bank, Meals on Wheels, the establishment of an urgent care center in Strausstown, various library and zoning hearing boards, and a program in which he mentored underprivileged young people. Barry was known as a kind, giving, and gracious man who enjoyed meeting new people and learning from them. He loved having lengthy conversations with all kinds of people on all sorts of topics (especially over beer). Barry was also fond of hiking on Blue Mountain and going on road trips throughout the United States and Canada with his family. A talented researcher and writer, he published articles and books and gave well-received presentations on topics as diverse as the early history of northern Berks County, the meaningful interpretation of financial statements, and the views America’s Founding Fathers on the role of religious faith in public life. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Joshua Miller, his daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Miller, and grandsons Nathaniel and Silas Miller of Oyster Bay, New York, and an extended family and friends who treasured him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Blue Mountain UCC, P.O. Box 98, Strausstown, PA 19559. A celebration of Barry’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
