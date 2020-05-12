Barry E. Waren Barry E. Waren, 69, of Lower Heidelberg Twp., passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Berks Heim where he had been a patient for 4 years. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Papich) Waren with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late David William Waren and Lottie M. (Pawlewicz) Waren. Barry was employed for 31 years as a pipefitter for the UA Local 420 Steamfitters Union prior to retiring July 1, 2009. From 2010 to 2015 he was employed by The Heritage of Green Hills as a driver for the seniors whom he loved, driving them to events and appointments. He was a 1970 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons Jason, husband of Stacia (Stasnek) Waren and David, husband of Carrie (Wimer) Waren, both of Bernville and his grandchildren Cami Waren, Coby Waren and Brynn Waren. Also his brother William husband of Roseann (King) Waren of Denver, PA. Barry enjoyed camping, boating, fishing hunting and most of all time spent with his family. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Berks Heim B-3 for all of their care and compassion. A celebration of life tribute service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E Lancaster Ave., Shillington, at the convenience of the family, Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made in Barry’s name to Massachusetts General Hospital - Fund 028184 for Cerebral Amyloid Angioplasty Research c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office Atten: Shawn Fitzgibbons 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.