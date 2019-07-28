Barry L. Emery, 65, of Dover, Pa., died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Wellspan York Hospital in York, Pa.

Born in West Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Edward H. Emery Jr. and the late Joan L. (Trumbore) Emery.

Barry worked for Bailey Coach as a motor coach driver in York, Pa. He also worked at Domino's Pizza. He was a

member of Masonic Lodge 741 F&A.M., Boyertown Orioles, Friendship Hook & Ladder, Stonersville Social Club, Gabelsville AA and York Racing Club. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School, Class of 1971.

Surviving Barry are 1 daughter, Curin M. Romich, of Temple, Pa.; 2 brothers, Rory M. Emery, husband of Peggy, of Earlville, Pa.; and Dean W. Emery, husband of Chris, of Earlville, Pa.; and significant other, Vicky L. Lentz and her family; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday evening, July 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA, with a masonic service at 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boyertown Lodge 741 F&A.M., 346 E. 3rd St., Boyertown, PA 19512.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.



