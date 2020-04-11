|
Barry F. Auge, Sr., 79, formerly of Shartlesville, passed away April 10, 2020, at ManorCare, Sinking Spring. He was the devoted husband to Lorna J. (Cooperstein) Auge who passed away on March 12, 2006. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Sylvester and Lena (Matthews) Auge. He was predeceased by his sister, Sylvia (Auge) Wood. He was a 1959 graduate of West Reading High School. Barry was a U.S Marine veteran proudly serving our country from 1958 to 1963. He was employed by Dana Corporation Parrish Division working as a press setter for 31 years, retiring in 1994. Barry enjoyed “retirement” working for the Chapel Hill Gulf Course from 1995-2001 and then Green Acres Golf Course in 2002 - 2017. Barry loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed going camping, fishing and golfing and also looked forward to the annual two week trip to Stone Harbor. Barry was a member of the West Reading Fire Company serving as past trustee and financial secretary. He was also a proud member of Shartlesville Fire Company where he could always be found on a Sunday spending time with friends and getting his much loved take-out. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by four children: Barry F., Jr., (Katie) of Summerville, SC, Dr. Brian K. (Vera) of Boise, ID, Brent M. (Karen) of Sinking Spring and Kim D. Auge (Cindy Mullen) of Hampton, GA; three step-sons: Arnold (Laurie) Smith of Emmaus John Liss of Huntersville, NC and Michael Liss of Tampa, FL and seven grandchildren. Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and condolences my be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020