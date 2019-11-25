Home

Barry P. Gehret, 85, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of the late Suzann A. (Steffey) Gehret, who died on Aug. 14, 2002. Barry, a son of the late Arthur and Catherine (Roth) Gehret, was born in Reading. He is survived by a brother, Arthur Gehret Jr., husband of Margie, Fleetwood; a sister, Jean Keith, Wernersville; three grandchildren: Joseph A. Kiscadden, husband of Amy B.; Jessica L., wife of Kenneth J. Slish, Womelsdorf; and Jared M. Kiscadden, husband of Christina T., Wernersville; five great grandchildren: William, Tyler and Andrew Kiscadden, Alexander Slish and Elena Sue Kiscadden; and a son-in-law, Clint Kiscadden. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan L. Kiscadden; and a son, Barry P. Gehret Jr. He retired as the owner and operator of Lamcor, having previously worked for Carpenter Technology. He was a volunteer at the food bank and Reading Museum. He loved the Reading Phillies and attending the games. He was also a member of the Berks Mineralogical Society. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W Penn Ave., Wernersville. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to One by One Cat Rescue, PO Box 272, Temple, PA 19560, or to the Greater Berks Food Bank, Helping Harvest, 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, PA 19608. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
