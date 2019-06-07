Barry L. Gensemer, 70, of Myerstown, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at home.

He was the husband of Dorothy J. (Edris) Gensemer, with whom he would have shared 42 years of marriage on July 23rd.

Barry, a son of the late William and Grace (Rhine) Gensemer, was born in Ephrata. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Randy L. Gensemer, husband of Heather Croft, Elizabethtown, and Travis A. Gensemer, NYC; two step-granddaughters, Breanna Croft and

Samantha Schaefer; and two step-great-grandchildren,

Logan and Lylah.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Jerre.

He was a 1967 graduate of Wilson Senior High School and was the owner of Woody's Sporting Goods, having acquired the business in 1972.

He was a Navy veteran, having served in Vietnam on the USS Carpenter.

Barry was a member of the Lebanon Valley Sportsman Group, Robesonia Sportsman Group, and the Northern Berks Jaycees. He had been very active in Boy Scouts and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 10th, at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Rd., Bethel, with the Rev. Matt Christ officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., Monday, at the church. Burial will be in Little Swatara Church

Cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Eastern PA Chapter, 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or to Astrazeneca , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012.

