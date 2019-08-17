Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Barry Heffner


1940 - 2019
Barry Heffner Obituary

Barry Lee Heffner, 79, of Reading, entered eternal life on August 10, 2019, at his

residence. He was born April 17, 1940, in Reading, to the late Kathryn (Hartman) Martin.

Barry's spirit is carried on by his loving daughter April Heffner, of Reading, as well as many friends from every walk of life.

In addition to his mother, Barry was greeted in heaven by his best friend Dave Campbell, who most definitely greeted him with a cold beer and already has gotten the party

started.

Barry was a U.S. Army Veteran and served some time overseas. Upon his return he made his career in roofing, having worked for 43 years and retired with Roofers Local 30, in Philadelphia, in 1997. Barry was an avid car

enthusiast and loved NASCAR and going to the races. He also enjoyed going to concerts, being at social gatherings, watching football and being surrounded by his friends.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Visitation will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. followed by prayer services at 7:00 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Heffner family.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
