J. Barry Hilbert, 86, passed away Saturday, January 18th, at Columbia Cottage of Wyomissing, where he resided since August 2018. Barry was born in Reading, on May 6, 1933, a son of the late Dorothy M. (Hiller) and James C. Hilbert. He was the widower of Mary B. (Bean) Hilbert, who passed away on April 25, 2013. Barry was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring; Mr Hilbert, graduated from Reading High School 1951 and from the Eastman School of Music in 1955; he also,obtained a Masters of Science Degree from the University of Illinois in 1959 and a Masters of Education from the Lehigh University 1976. He served in the U.S. Army, playing in the 3rd Army Band; He was the Principle of the Junior High School with the Muhlenberg School District and retired as owner of HR Dimensions, of Reading. Mr. Hilbert, played in Midcoast Symphony Orchestra of Lewiston, Maine. He was a past treasurer for the Reading Symphony, 1985-1987, and a past president of Reading Area Trainers Organization, 1982. Mr. Hilbert is survived by two sons Gregory J. Hilbert, of Wernersville; Jeff B. Hilbert, of Lancaster. He is also survived by 4 grandsons and a companion Jackie Taft. A Celebration of Life Service, will be held Friday, January 24th at 10:00 AM, from St. John's Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of J. Barry Hilbert and Mary B. Hilbert to the , 3893 Adler Place Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Interment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020