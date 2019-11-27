|
Barrry Eugene Jackson Barry Eugene Jackson 70, of Reading went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday November 25, 2019 in Manor Care Laureldale. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Constance D (Robertson) Jackson. Barry was born in Reading on January 3, 1949 a son of the late Aaron and Mary (Brandford) Jackson. He was a member of Mt Zion Church of God in Christ where he also helped to maintain the church. He was employed by Specta Guard- Allied as a security supervisor for over 30 years working at numerous facilities. Barry is a Brother at Berks Lodge #47 and a Steward at American Legion Post # 962. He wtas an Eagles fan and enjoyed playing pool at local leagues. Barry loved to ride motorcycles and was an all around jokester who loved to have fun. He was a volunteer fireman for Wyomissing Fire Department and was well known for his sweet potato pies. He leaves to cherish in his memory his children; Shenaque D Jackson-Anderson and her husband Marcus Anderson of Leola, Marsha Folks of N.C., Danielle N Robertson of Sinking Spring, Shenee’ D Marrero of N.C., Tiffany M Jackson and her husband Leo Benitez of Camp Lejeune, N.C., Randy D Jackson, Victor A Jackson, Dante’ E Jackson, Kevin U Jackson, Jalen T Jackson all of Reading, 2 sisters; Barbara A and her husband Bishop Joseph E Bass of Harrisburg, Sharly Battle of Reading, 22 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Barry was predeceased by his siblings, Ronald Jackson, Michael S Jackson, and Charlotte B Broadus. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 11am in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Tuesday 9-11am in the funeral home. www.theocauman.com
