We lost a good buddy. Barry Wayne Johnson, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 14, at Spruce Manor of West Reading. Barry was born in Bethlehem, PA on February 25, 1944. Barry came to Reading approximately 40 plus years ago and kept Reading as his home. He was a kind soul, always willing to lend a hand and wanted nothing more than to be accepted. He became everybody’s friend, and in his early years could be found at JB Auto Sales on North 9th Street, Kenny’s Restaurant at 4th and Franklin, or Iggy Lachina’s excavation business in Millmont. At the age six, Barry was struck by a truck and endured a head injury which led to his lifelong disability. However, this never stopped him from working, wanting to always help out, or enjoying life. Barry loved to travel, and his favorite form of transportation was the public bus system. He would go almost every week to New York City for the day. One time, he decided to go to California, and he did, all the way by bus! He only stayed a few days before returning to Reading, and his friends always enjoyed hearing stories of his travels. He later took a second trip to California, and upon arriving there he immediately took the same bus back home. His reason for the abrupt return was because the place he stayed previously had burnt down. Can you imagine the look on the bus driver’s face when he saw Barry step right back on the bus?! Barry knew everyone from politicians to clergy to union leaders to the people standing on the corner in town. People would say they waved and said hello to Barry during their own visits to Harrisburg, Allentown, and various other cities where he would travel and randomly bump into everyone. One time a union leader was having a luncheon with business associates in Harrisburg, and couldn’t wait to tell the gang at Reading how he ran into Barry at this luncheon. Everyone who knew Barry has a great story about him. His friends remember his photographic memory, as you only had to tell Barry something one time and he remembered it forever. In Barry’s later years, church became an important part of his life. He was baptized as an adult by the late Monsignor Felix Losito, and received his First Holy Communion at Holy Rosary Church in South Reading. In the beginning, when we first got to know Barry, we didn’t quite understand his ways. But as the years went on, it turned out that we are the ones who learned a great deal from Barry in how to be humble and respect one another. We truly learned so much from such a kind man, and we will miss him greatly. He was our angel from Bethlehem, and he left such a positive imprint in this world. God bless you Barry, and may your soul rest in peace. Friends may call on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00-10:30 AM at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Graveside services at 11:00 AM in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. Rev. Rich Clement will officiate. www.kleefuneralhome.com