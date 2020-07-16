Barry Joseph Kasper Barry Joseph Kasper, 74, of Wyomissing, passed peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Reading Hospital with his wife and children by his side. After a well-fought battle with Leukemia, the Lord called him home. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Joseph Anthony Kasper and Ruth May (Hanley) Kasper. Barry was the loving husband of Joanna L. (Rohrbach) Kasper and looked forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in December. He was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School, and Temple University, where he earned a degree in business. He began his career as a marketing instructor in the Business Program at the Berks Career and Technology Center, Oley, where he met his future wife. Barry left teaching to become the Director of Safety Education at Boyertown Body Works. Barry later joined the family business and took ownership of Kasper TV & Appliance Co., Inc. He was dedicated to the family business, and believed strongly in his father’s philosophies: “The one thing you must remember in business is to treat the customer how you expect to be treated, and be fair with pricing, because “ a little piece of pie is better than no pie”. Kasper Appliance has been serving Berks County for over 70 years and will continue to do so as ownership proudly passes to the third generation. A devout Catholic, Barry was a faithful parishioner of St. Cyril & Methodius and more recently St. Peter the Apostle RCC, Reading. A true fighter with a giant spirit to match his family and faith, Barry always cherished his children and grandchildren. Barry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend. While much of his time was spent nurturing and growing his business, Barry was happiest when his family was together for Wednesday night dinners, special occasions, listening to Doo-Wop music, and going to the casino with his wife when he could. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Brandon J., husband of Guadalupe Kasper, of Sinking Spring, PA and Jenna R., wife of Nathan Butler, of Wyomissing, PA; two siblings: his twin brother, Bruce, husband of Anna Kasper, Sinking Spring and Barbara Kasper-Shaw, wife of Hank Shaw, Rochester, NY. Four cherished granddaughters, Katalina and Amelia Kasper, Riley and Avery Butler also survive him. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of N3 South at the Reading Hospital for their compassionate comfort and care to Barry during his brief stay in the hospital. Their support allowed him to be surrounded by his family and loved ones during his final journey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St Albans Dr, Reading, PA 19608. Burial will be private. Friends may call Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. The family respectfully requests that social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions be followed, and that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter the Apostle RCC at 322 S. Fifth St. Reading, PA 19602 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 100 N. 20th St. Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
. Deb Evans