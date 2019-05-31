Barry L. Key, affectionately known as

"Barry B", 76, of Reading, passed away May 27, 2019, at the Reading Hospital

surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Cynthia (Gooch) Key. His former wife, Sara E. (Burton)

Key, died on February 21, 2019.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Gantzmer W. and Edith S. (Stern) Key.

He was a graduate of Reading High School in 1960 and Reading Area Community College in 1998 where he earned an associate's degree in general studies.

He was employed by Butler Telecommunications as an installer; Contel Telephone of PA as a test board operator; Western Electric as an installer and material traser and Reading Area Community College as a finance officer.

Barry was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan and an avid tennis player who loved to watch it, including getting tickets to the U.S. Open. He also was a talented singer who sang in several local bands from which he recorded the single "Laughing Through Tears."

He will always be remembered for being the longtime "Grill Master," making delicious meals at outings for his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children: Scott A. (Lee Ann Battle Key) Key, twins, Renee L. Key and Robin L. Key and Kerry A. Key, Trevell (Diane) Robertson, Jason Ashley Gooch and Shay Taylor; fourteen siblings: Glenn J. Key, Birdsboro, Mary Jo (Ernest) Smith, Randall (Mary) Key, Renee Howard, Gina Key, Tracey Key, all of Reading, Rev. Lori (John) Hutchinson, Pottstown, Jamie Key, Carl Fains, Frank Fanis, all of Reading, Jesse Jackson, Carla Jackson, Nicole Jackson and Keith Jackson, all of Allentown. 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive him.

He was predeceased by three siblings: Cheryl Key-Lee, Darryl Bruce Key and Kevin L. Key.

Services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, at 7 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



