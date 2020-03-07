|
|
Barry L. Killian, 84, passed away March 2, 2020 in his Reading residence. He was the widower of Betty L. (Strause) Killian. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late William and Ethel (Seibert) Killian. He was a Marine veteran and was employed for 35 years at Glidden Paint. Barry is survived by two daughters; Bonnie L. Raifsnider of Reading and Beverly A. Shunk of Lower Alsace Township. There are four grandchildren; Hillary L. Schumann, Stacie L. Kline, Matthew J. Shunk and Bryan C. Shunk, four great grandchildren; Hannah A. Kline, Bryanna C. Shunk, Hunter H. Shunk and Maxwell J. Shunk. Services were private. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading had charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020