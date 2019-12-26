|
|
Barry L. “Butch” Schoener, 76, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the morning hours Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was the husband of Karen A. (nee’ Schaeffer) Schoener. Born February 22, 1943, in West Reading, he was the son of the late Carroll E. & Laura J. (nee’ Keppley) Schoener. A 1961 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School; he served his country in the US Air Force; was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Womelsdorf; and had worked as a Dispatcher for Martin Limestone. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Todd (Pam Fields) Schoener, Chris (Dawn Getz) Schoener, and Timothy Schoener, widower of Krista Miller; and grandchildren: Gordon Jones, and Sarah, Jack, Mackenzie, & Emerson Schoener. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM at Zion UCC, 12 S. 2nd St. PO Box 97, Womelsdorf, with the Rev. Mary Etta Mest, officiating. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, from 10 AM until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church at the above address. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019