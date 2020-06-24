Barry L. Fredericks Barry L. Fredericks, 78, of Thornhurst PA, and formerly of Mohnton PA and Sun City SC, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 due to complications from ongoing medical issues. Born December 31, 1941 in Reading PA, he was the son of the late Robert Haag and Mary Bright Fredericks. He was raised in Reading PA and graduated from Reading High School in 1959. Barry served in the U.S. Army’s Company A, 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry division from 1960 to 1963, and as an active reservist, for over 30 years of total service. He held the rank of Platoon Sergeant at the time of his retirement. He retired from Carpenter Steel Technology, Reading PA as a Crane Operator for over 15 years as well as serving as a K9 officer with the Muhlenberg Township Police and as Chief of Police for Lower Heidelberg Township. Barry was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church, Plowville PA and most recently at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton SC. He volunteered with Second Helpings Food Pantry in Beaufort SC and was active with the Sun City Activity Center where he developed and mentored his wood working hobby. Barry also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching cowboy westerns and going on walks with his 2 pups, Carly and Casey. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Valyo Fredericks (Feb. 15, 2015) and his brother Thomas. Barry is survived by his daughters Susan Wise and Husband Corey of Gouldsboro PA, Shari Herring and her fiancé John Antolik of Thornhurst PA; and step sons Steve Ziemer and wife Anne of Hotchkiss CO, and Ryan Ziemer and his wife Dana, of Mohnton PA; Barry has 8 grandchildren; Kari Goodman Castillo, Katie Herring Wagner, Krista Wise, Emily Herring, Ashley Ziemer, Zachary Ziemer, Jake Ziemer and Mitch Ziemer. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Frederick Jr and his wife Kathy of Spring City PA, sister, Lois Gilham, wife of Richard of CA and sister, Bonnie Fredericks of Birdsboro PA, along with nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later this fall at the Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Plowville PA. Interment will follow in Robeson Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to Second Helpings P.O. Box 23621, Hilton Head Island, SC 29925. Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke, PA. To leave a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.