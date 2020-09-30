Barry L. “Big Barry” Unger Barry L. “Big Barry” Unger, 74, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Lucille K. (Adam) Unger. They were married April 26, 2003 and celebrated 17 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Herman A. and Marian E. (Seeds) Unger. He graduated from Conrad Weiser High School in 1964. Barry was a US Navy Veteran. He was employed by Ransome Lift, Allentown for 35 years as a Forklift Mechanic, retiring in 2008. He was a member of Valley View American Legion, Navy Club of America Ship No. 257, Minersville, and International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 542. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR - especially Richard Petty, and working on cars. He always enjoyed sports, watching his boys play as they grew up, He was a true outdoorsman, and loved his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Barry W. Unger, husband of Georgiann S. (Stoffey), Topton, and Christopher L. Unger, Fleetwood; a daughter: Crystal D. Unger, companion of Zoli Kopeczky, Andreas; a step-son: Ryan A. Bishop, Schuylkill Haven; two step-daughters: Tammy S. O’Neil, Auburn, and Shaun L. O’Neil, companion of Scott A. Gingrich, Hamburg; three grandchildren: Noah, Riley, and Brody; and 8 step-grandchildren: Kyle, Ricky, Travis, Samantha, Brad, Tyler, Jenna, and Brent. He was predeceased by a wife: Barbara J. (Remaley) Unger; a step-son: Greg R. O’Neil; two brothers: Jack E. and John P. Unger; and his previous wife and mother of his children: Debra J. Unger. A public visitation will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Memorial Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Disabled American Veterans
, 5000 Wissahickon Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144 or National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
