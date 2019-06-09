Barry L. Lease, 78, of West Lawn, passed away on June 6, 2019, at The Reading

Hospital.

He was the husband of Nancy A. (Caruso) Lease. They celebrated 55 years of

marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Kenneth G. and Fern F. (Bennethum) Lease.

Mr. Lease was a U.S. Navy veteran, proudly serving his country for 20 years, including time during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from the Navy, Barry was employed as a correctional lieutenant for Berks County Prison, a title he held for 20 years. He then went to work as a security guard at Wells Fargo Bank in Reading, last working in 2008. Barry was a life member of Berkshire Heights Fire Co., West Lawn Quoiting Assn., and the Sinking Spring VFW.

He was predeceased by his brother, Terry Lease; and a great-granddaughter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children,

Patricia F. Deck, of West Lawn; and Kenneth G. Lease, of St. Croix. Also surviving are grandchildren: Douglas L. Deck Jr. of Va.; Morgen P. Ray, wife of Marc Ray, of Reading; Amanda W. Berg, of Shoemakersville; and Briar Hollenbach, of Hamburg; 2 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and relatives from 4-5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

