Barry Lee Henry Barry Lee Henry, 83, of Temple, passed away August 7, 2020 in the Reading Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the companion of Joan Annetta (Gardner) Dutt. Born February 25, 1937 in Reading, he was a son of the late John and Geraldine (Kern) Henry-Goromboly. Barry was a 1954 graduate of Wilson High School. He was employed as parts manager for Performance Toyota, Wernersville, for over 50 years. Barry served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Shoemakersville Fire Company, Shoemakersville Senior Citizens, People Over 50 of Muhlenberg Township, Laureldale Senior Citizens, Evergreen Country Club, Northmont Fellowship Association, Reading, Mohnton Rod and Gun Club and Life member of the Gouglersville Fire Company. Barry enjoyed hunting, dancing and going to the casinos. Surviving are his three children: Georgia Lee (Henry), wife of Troy Smith of Wernersville; Allen Lee, husband of Judy (Kepple) of Sinking Spring; and James Lee Henry of Collegeville. There are also five grandchildren: Brandon Henry, Justin Henry, Emily Henry, Rachelle (Cassler) Hafer and Timothy Cassler, Jr., and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Dale Lee Henry. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
