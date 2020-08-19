Barry Lee Jones, Sr. Barry Lee Jones Sr., 67, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:42 pm in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband to Viola Ingle Jones. They shared 48 years of marriage together. Barry was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Betty Jane Jones and Thomas Nelson. He was a graduate of Reading Senior High School. He was employed at Industrial Grounds Maintenance in Reading, Pennsylvania as a truck driver for over 25 years. Barry enjoyed his family, working in the garden, and he loved watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Barry leaves to cherish his fond memories, his loving wife Viola, two sons, Barry Lee Jones Jr., and Lance M. Jones, a daughter, Bridget Key (James), 10 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three brothers, Dennis Jones, Pastor Jerry Jones (Minister Renee), Gregory Jones (Sheila), two sisters, Patricia Custis, and Joanne Jones, three brothers in-law, John, Richard, and Thomas, three sisters in-law, Louise, Debra, and Linda, along with his Aunts, Uncles, and many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Nelson, mother, Betty Jean Jones, brothers, Kenny, Marvin, and Maurice and in-laws, William, Benjamin, and Jackie. Services are private due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, a memorial service will be broadcast live from Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, August 21, 2020 at 12 o’clock, noon. The Reverend Jerry Jones will officiate. Those wishing to view the service can do so by visiting, Jerry Jones on his Facebook page. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 326 South 8th St., Reading, PA. 19602. Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.mharrisfuneralhome.com