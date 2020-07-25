Barry Paine

Barry L. Paine, 76, of Laureldale passed away July 24, 2020 after a valiant fight. He was the beloved husband of MaryJo Salerno, with whom he shared 34 years. Born in Gibraltar, he was a son of Marie C. Kroenig of Wyomissing, and the late Lester S. Paine. Barry was retired from Bell Telephone/AT&T/Lucent, where he was a system installer. Following his retirement, he worked for Berks Western Telecom. Surviving, in addition to his mother and wife, is his sister Lori, wife of James Collins, and their two children, Katie and Matt Collins, all of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by his two cousins: Sandra, wife of Kenneth Kieffer, and Guardian Angel, Patricia, wife of Ronald Moyer, who was always there for him throughout his struggles with throat cancer, and later kidney cancer. In addition, surviving is his sister-in-law, Susan, wife of Lawrence Jones. Barry is finally reunited with his beloved fur-babies, Bijou and Punky. A viewing will be held Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe be made to: Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11 th Street, Reading, PA 19604 and/or Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
