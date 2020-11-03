1/1
Barry R. Stambaugh
Barry R. Stambaugh Barry R. Stambaugh, 79, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away November 1, 2020, at ManorCare, Laureldale, after a brief illness. His wife, Sara H. “Sally” (Templin) Stambaugh, died on February 26, 2012, after 48 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Richard E. Stambaugh and Fern A. (Stoudt) Papola. He was a graduate of Reading High School. Barry was employed by the Reading Eagle where he held multiple positions within the Company. After retirement, he worked for Chick-fil-A as a greeter where his warm, caring, friendly personality showed with every customer he helped. He was a member of the TPA, Travelers Protective Association. He enjoyed going to the casino’s, the beach, playing Scrabble, and over the years attending all of his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He is survived by his companion, Carol Myers, Muhlenberg Township; two sons: Steven B., husband of Maria Stambaugh, Sinking Spring, and their children: Brynn, Marley, Alyssa, Natalie, and Anthony; Michael R., husband of Rochelle R. Stambaugh, West Lawn, and their three children: Jada, Hanna, and Lexi; two daughters: Diane M., wife of Thomas A. Gawne Sr., Red Lion and their son David; and Deborah L. Kessler, Wyomissing, and her three children: Beau, True, Colton and step-daughter, Tori. One great-granddaughter, Elayna; and one brother, Scott, fiancé to Gail Burgen. He was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Baer on January 17, 2020, and his grandson Thomas “Tommy” A. Gawne, Jr. on February 2, 2020. Services will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading with Entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. A viewing will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barry’s name to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693 or The Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
