Barry Stephens

Barry L. Stephens, 63, of Bowmansville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Wellspan York Hospital. He was born in Ephrata to the late Richard W. Stephens, Sr. and Dora (Kunkle) Stephens. He was a member of Pine Grove Church. Barry worked in production for Sperry New Holland for 37 years before retiring. He was a graduate of Garden Spot High School, class of 1975. He enjoyed spending time with his great nieces and nephews and trips to the cabin in the Poconos. He was an avid outdoorsman. Barry is survived by two nephews, Richard, III, husband of Vicky Stephens, Michael, husband of Tracy Stephens; a niece, Dianne Moore and numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard W. Stephens, Jr.. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at the Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, followed by funeral services at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jonathan Yoder officiating. The family has requested COVID guidelines please be followed for the services. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to Pine Grove Church, P. O. Box 573, Bowmansville, PA, 17507 or Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com
