Barry Sweigart, 77, of Reading, passed away Sunday, June 30th, 2019, at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center.

Barry was born in West Reading, Pa., on July 13, 1941, a son of the late Mildred (Agsten) and Lewis Sweigart. He was the husband of Linda (Heffelfinger) Sweigart, who survived him. They were married for 58 years and will be forever in her heart.

A 1958 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and a 1961 graduate of McCann School of Business, he worked in the trucking industry, last working with DEX, where he was

a member of Teamsters 429. His true passion was music and he was a church organist for many years, the last 33 years at St. Paul's R.C. Church, where he was a member. He always enjoyed being with his family at the many picnics and celebrations.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Barry is survived by his son, Brent Sweigart, husband of Connie, and their sons, Wayne and Shawn; his two daughters, Melinda, wife of Bob Bender, and their children: Lauren, Seth and Isabelle, and Angela Sweigart, wife of Sean Wholey, and their sons, Levi and Luca; and Barry's great-granddaughters, Kina and Emilia Bender.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10th, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Reading, Pa.

Interment follows at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Paul's R.C. Church, 151 N. 9th Street, Reading, PA 19601.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



