Barry Lee White, 74, of Evans, Ga.,

entered into eternal rest with our Lord

Jesus on April 4, 2019.

He was a devoted, loving husband and Pop Pop. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kitty; his sister, Nancy Graham (John); daughter, Lisa Baker (David); son, Chris White (Amy); grandchildren: Sydney, Ashley, Rachel, Georgia,

Annie and Abraham.

Barry was born in West Reading, Pa., on March 30, 1945, to Gerald and Betty (Burkey) White. Barry earned the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Catawba College in North Carolina as a mathematics major in 1967.

After college, Barry proudly served our nation in the U.S. Air Force in Dover, Del. Barry worked for the American Red Cross for 39 years. He retired as the director of the

Spartanburg Red Cross where he received South Carolina's highest honor for volunteer and community service - The Order of the Silver Crescent Award. Some of the highlights from his 18-year stint in the Upstate are his chapter's efforts during national disasters, such as supporting victims of flooding in the Appalachian Mountains, providing relief for victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks and finding temporary housing for people left homeless after Hurricane Katrina. His spirit of volunteerism and leadership was

evident through his service to the Upstate Family Resource Center, United Way, Chestnut Lake neighborhood association, and multiple Brandon Wilde service opportunities and committees.

A private family memorial service will be held in

Augusta, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.



