Bartholomew S. "Bart" Kohut, 76, of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael and Estelle J. (Zielomski) Kohut. He was the loving

husband of Barbara A. (Maupin) Kohut of 39 years.

Bart was a firefighter for the City of Reading for 36 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, spending time with family and loved storytelling.

Surviving Bart, along with his wife, are 1 son, Eric T. Kohut, husband of Vanja, of Allentown, Pa.; 1 daughter,

Jessica L. Kohut-Scheirer, wife of Jeffrey Scheirer, of San Antonio, Texas; and 1 grandson, Luka Kohut.

He was predeceased by 2 brothers.

A viewing will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow the viewing on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dengler Funeral Home Inc. at the above address to aid the family in funeral expenses.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



