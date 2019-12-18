|
|
Beata Mistica Villanueva, M.D., 88, died December 17, 2019, in her Wyomissing residence. Her husband, Onofre Q. Villanueva, M.D., died on December 14, 2011. They were married 60 years. A retired physician, she worked as a doctor for about 35 years. Born January 7, 1931, in Liliw, Laguna Philippines, she was the middle child of the late Attorney Santos and Remedios (Aventurado) Mistica. She graduated from Santa Isabel College in 1950. She received her medical degree from the college in 1957. Dr. Villanueva left for the United States for post-graduate training in 1958. She and Onofre went back to the Philippines to practice medicine in 1963 but returned to the United States to stay in 1966 with their young daughter, Sandra. Over the course of her career, she worked as a physician in Buffalo, N.Y. and later served as the director of laboratory services at the VA Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. She concluded her career at The Hamburg Center in Berks County, where she worked as a staff physician for 11 years. She lived in Wyomissing for 35 years and was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. She was a fine cook and enjoyed preparing Filipino dishes as well as American fare. She and her husband made the most of their retirement, traveling around the world. In her later years, she treasured her time with her daughter, Sandy. She especially relished her role as “Lola” to her grandson, Jason. Her strong will, determination and family values will be greatly missed. She is now in heaven home with her husband. Her one true love. Beata is survived by her daughter, Sandra M. Villanueva, wife of Ron D. Southwick, and their son, Jason R., all of Stevens, East Cocalico Township. Other survivors include beloved family members in the Philippines. She was predeceased by her sister, Amelita Mistica and her brother, Clodoaldo A. Mistica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd. Temple. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Mausoleum. Contributions may be made to: St. Ignatius Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019