Beatrice Brown

Beatrice Mae (Sweitzer) Brown, 94, of Bethel, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late Allen H. Brown, who passed away Sept. 2, 2014. Beatrice, one of 15 children to the late Clayton and Nora (Berringer) Sweitzer, was born in Robesonia. She is survived by two sons, Richard A. Bashore, husband of Debbie, Bethel, and Ricky L. Bashore, Bethel; two daughters, Carol Ann Bohn, Bethel, and Bonnie L. Valerio, Huntzville, AL; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a number of her brothers and sisters; and a granddaughter. Burial in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, will be private. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

