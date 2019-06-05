Beatrice Mary Domenice, 97, of

Muhlenberg Township, died June 3, 2019,

in ManorCare, Muhlenberg Township.

She was the wife of Joseph F. Domenice, who died on February 18, 1987.

Born January 9, 1922, in Seyfert Station, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John K. and Helen (Heckman) Killian.

Beatrice was self-employed as a produce huckster for over 30 years, delivering produce around the city of Reading. She was later employed with Black and Decker in

Muhlenberg Township until her retirement in 1987.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church,

Gibraltar. Beatrice was highly involved in charity work with St. Joseph's Medical Center, as well as her church.

Surviving is her nephew and her two nieces: Paul C. Baur III, husband of Betty L., of Muhlenberg Township; Jessie Hollingsworth, wife of Richard Felcher, of Canton, Mich.; and Robin, wife of Joseph Ginther, of Landisville, Lancaster County.

She is also survived by her stepgranddaughter, Tina Domenice; and by her stepgreat-grandson, Matthew; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Beatrice was predeceased by her stepson, Joseph F. Domenice, and by her three siblings: Elizabeth Baur Clouse, Dorothy Lockhart and Allen Killian.

Services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Birdsboro PA 19508. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



