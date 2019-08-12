Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home
8405 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert S. Nester Funeral Home
8405 Kings Highway
New Tripoli, PA
View Map
Beatrice (Miller) Kemmerling

Beatrice (Miller) Kemmerling Obituary

Beatrice A. (Miller) Kemmerling, 96, of Mt. Penn, Pa., formerly of Kempton and Hamburg, Pa., passed away on Friday,

August 9, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of the late Lawson W. "John" Kemmerling, who died in 1996. She

was born in Reading, Pa., a daughter of the late Bernard O. Weber and Herma Edna (Miller) Clay. She worked as a salesclerk for the former Pomeroys Department Store and later at the former Bon-Ton Department Store in Reading, Pa., for 30 years until

retiring in 1994. Beatty was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Penn, Pa. She was also a member of the Auxillary of Union Fire Co. #1, Hamburg, PA.

Beatty was foremost a wonderful mother, who was

entirely devoted to her family. She had an innate ability to nurture all those around her. She was proud of her

Pennsylvania Dutch heritage, which revealed itself in her wicked sense of humor and many notions. An excellent cook and baker, nobody went away hungry. She loved

nature and enjoyed watching birds, especially cardinals. Kitty cats were a favorite pet. Bea enjoyed reading,

gardening, and raising African Violets, many of which were purple, her favorite color. She was a fan of outlaw country music. Johnny Cash was a favorite, but she really loved Willie Nelson and enjoyed seeing him play live.

Survivors include: two daughters, Diane G. Kemmerling, with whom she resided, and Debra L. Kemmerling, wife of Vincent Chiles, both of Mt. Penn, Pa.; one son, John W. (Debra Marbarger) Kemmerling, Greenhills, Pa.; a granddaughter, Colette A. Kemmerling, wife of Samuel Breckenridge; a grandson, Jeremiah M. Chiles-Kemmerling.

She was predeceased by a half-brother, Robert Clay.

Beatty's funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment following service in the New Bethel Union Cemetery, Kempton, Pa. Father Demetrius Nicoloudakis will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in her name, to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road Birdsboro, PA 19508, or a . Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online

condolences for the family.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019
