Beatrice (Rudy) Kreitz


1925 - 2019
Beatrice (Rudy) Kreitz Obituary

Beatrice "Bebe" May Rudy Kreitz died on Saturday, August 3, 2019, surrounded by her children.

She was born on January 4, 1925, in

Summit, N.J., the fourth of five children of Reverend Charles E. and Stella (Miller)

Rudy. She lived most of her childhood in the Pennsylvania coal regions, graduating from Ashland High School in 1942. She then went into training at St. Luke's Hospital in

Philadelphia and earned a practical nursing license.

During World War II, Bebe wrote to Robert Kreitz, who was stationed in the South Pacific. Rumor has it that Bob's mother, Erma, who lived next door to Bebe's grandparents, instigated that correspondence. Whether that is true or not, Bebe and Bob did marry on May 24, 1946, five months after his return to the states following the war. In 1950, the young couple moved to Wyomissing, where they lived for 63 years, until moving to the Phoebe Home in

Wernersville, and then to Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville.

Bebe was a loving mother and an outgoing, caring

woman. She had many friends with whom she remained close throughout her life, several of them women she met in the 1950s. She was active in bridge clubs and was an

enthusiastic golfer, fly-fisher, and downhill skier.

Bebe died exactly five months after husband Robert.

She is survived by daughters, Ann Dianna and Nancy

(David) Myer, both of Lancaster; son, Morris (Rhea) Kreitz, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Her four siblings: Evelyn Bannister, Richard Rudy, James Rudy and Bettina Laucks all

predeceased Beatrice.

Her family and many friends all endorse an observation made by granddaughter Jessica, who once said, "Grandma Bebe is the nicest person I know."

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Please visit Bebe's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
