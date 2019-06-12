Beatrice (Arnold) Wells

Service Information
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA
19565
(610)-678-3461
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Obituary
Beatrice L. Wells, 89, of Reading, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at home.

She was the wife of the late John G. Wells, who passed away July 16, 2002. Beatrice, a daughter of the late Walter and Susan (Krimes) Arnold, was born in Shillington.

She is survived by a son, John E. Wells, husband of Kelly, Dagsboro, Del.; two daughters, Diane W. Pletcher, Houston, Del.; and Pamela W., wife of Mark Myslinski, Lawrenceville, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Julianne Arnold; four grandchildren: Jason Pletcher, Katie Derbyshire, Kaitlyn Thompson and Brandon Wells; and seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

She was a graduate of Shillington High School.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 14th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park.Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 12, 2019
