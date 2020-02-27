|
|
Belkis Aracelis Ramirez Flores 48 years old Of 1219 Greenwich St., Reading, PA 19604 Born in the Dominican Republic March 2, 1971 She was the daughter of Luis A. Ramirez and Aniana Flores Her spouse is Victor Agusto Freeman Immediate family: survived by three sons, Nelson Luis Lara Ramirez Luis Francisco Pantophlet Ramirez Lendy Jose Gutierrez Ramirez And 2 Daughters Sowhanny Lara Ramirez Solenny Wenyelin Gutierrez Ramirez Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 7 PM at Harris Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 5 pm to 7 pm. Harris Funeral Home 222 N. Front Street, Reading, PA is in charge of services. www.mharrisfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020