Benarda A. Palm, born Nov. 15, 1932, daughter of Ruth A. Palm, died on Feb. 19, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was formerly of Reading and Wernersville. Benarda last resided at Fairlane Gardens, Exeter for two years.

She was a retired 4th grade teacher in the Reading School District for over 30 years.

Benarda is survived by a step-nephew, Dale T. Boyer, of Tioga County; and a former step-niece-in-law, Kim Boyer and a step-great-niece, Victoria, both of Birdsboro.

There will be no services as per Benarda's request.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.CremationSocietyofBerksCounty.com




