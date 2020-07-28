1/1
Benita Louise Boyer
Benita Louise Burkert Boyer Winston-Salem, NC Ms. Benita Louise Burkert Boyer, 71, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Davie Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 6, 1949 in Reading, Berks County, PA to Benneville S. Burkert and Arlene Mest Burkert. She received a Master of Science in Nursing Degree from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA and worked for numerous years as a registered nurse at Reading Hospital and retired from the Loudoun County Health Department in Loudoun, VA. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Arick Matthew Boyer. Surviving in addition to her mother, Arlene Burkert of Blandon, PA, is her daughter, Resica Denise Cecil and husband Scott of Lexington, NC; granddaughters, Lauren Cecil and Teagan Cecil; and two brothers, Barry Burkert and wife Lori of Fleetwood, PA and Eric Burkert and wife Tracy of Blandon, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Maidencreek Church in Blandon, PA. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC 27107
(336) 769-5548
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Melissa Tillman Seifert
Friend
