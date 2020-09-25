1/2
Benjamin L. Catalano Benjamin L. Catalano, 98, of Parkesburg, Chester County, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm in his residence. He was the husband of the late Joan (Holdried) Catalano who passed away February 12, 2010. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Mr. Catalano was the son of the late John and Suzanna (Catania) Catalano. He was of the Catholic Faith and served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific theater as a light machine gunner. He was a letter carrier for the Unites States Postal Service in Brooklyn for 33 years; worked in the group pension department at MetLife Insurance Company in Manhattan and retired from Chester County Intermediate Unit last working in printing and mail room departments. Mr. Catalano is survived by his children John Catalano, husband of Catherine Buzzelli-Catalano of St. Lawrence; Michael Catalano of Honey Brook; Patricia Taylor of Parkesburg; grandchildren Stanley Taylor, husband of Stephanie Taylor; Matthew Taylor, husband of Bruna Taylor; Christopher Taylor; John R. Catalano, husband of Jessica Catalano; Anthony Catalano, husband of Jessica Catalano; Alexa Catalano and great grandchildren Madison, Jaxson, Alex, Vanessa, Tori, Isabelle and Julianna. Ben will be best remembered for his lifelong love of baseball. Specifically, a New York Met fan. He continued to play and manage teams for The Brandywine Valley Senior Softball Association into his mid-90’s and was inducted into their hall of fame for being the oldest player in the league. He made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. He will be missed by all! Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Althea Albright will officiate. Entombment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard and Topton American Legion Post 217 will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
