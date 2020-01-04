|
Benjamin L. Koch of Muhlenberg Township passed away Friday January 3, 2020 in Kutztown Manor. He was born in Fleetwood, Pa. on February 28,1939 a son of Cora E. (LaFaver) Koch, Fleetwood and the late Edward L. Koch, Sr. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Wisniewski) Koch whom he married in 1978. Ben was a 1956 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Benjamin owned Honda-Kawasaki-Gravely of Berks motorcycle, ATV, and lawn equipment store from 1978 until 1999.Previous to that he was employed by United Parcel Service for 15 years and Acme Markets. Ben was an avid motorcycle rider since age 11. He drag raced motorcycles in the 1960's and again from 1988 until 1999. He won the world drag racing championship in 1994 and was a lifetime AMA member. He served on the PA. motor vehicle board from 1990 until 1995 and was vice-president of the Pa. motorcycle dealer's association in 1990. He started collecting classic cars in 2000 and enjoyed showing his 1957 Thunderbird which won many national awards. He was also a Boy Scoutmaster in Fleetwood from 1970-1975 -and won the Scoutmaster award and the Wood Badge award. He was a Little League baseball coach from 1969-1971 and coached 2 championship teams in 1969 and 1971. He also enjoyed farming his 21 acre farm in Fleetwood In addition to his wife he is survived by: a daughter, Dorene (Koch) Leibelsperger wife of John Leibelsperger of Fleetwood, two sons: Gregory Koch husband of Sue Koch of Douglassville, and Todd Koch of Sinking Spring. Also a stepson: Fred Yerger of Laureldale and a stepdaughter Eileen Kowalski of Exeter. Also grandchildren: Brent Leibelsperger, Evan Leibelsperger, Troy Koch, Danielle Koch, Adam Kowalski, and Wesley Kowalski. Also two great grandchildren: Owen Leibelsperger and Kyla Leibelsperger. He is also survived by 6 brothers: Theodore, Edward Jr, Dale, Garry, Timothy, and Barry and 2 sisters: Christine Cohen and Diane Faust. A visitation will be Saturday January 11th from 9:30 t0 11:00 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 from the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street Fleetwood. Contributions can be made in Ben’s memory to the Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America, 5027 Pottsville Pike, Reading, Pa 19605 Online condolences for the family may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020