Benjamin W. Scheipe passed away October 30, 2019. Ben was born in West Reading, PA on May 14, 1990, son of Lynanne (Rapp) Hesse, Shillington, PA and Walter Scheipe, Jr., Reading, PA. Ben graduated from Governor Mifflin High School and with a B.S. Kinesiology from The Pennsylvania State University. Ben had a successful career in hi-tech business development, working in New York City at the time of his passing. Ben is survived by, in addition to his parents, sister Christine A. Scheipe, Charleston, S.C.; step-father Stephen Hesse; step-mother Nancy Scheipe; step-siblings Lindsay Giewont, Chicago Il., Alonso Marchinski, Doylestown, PA., Alex Marchinski, Los Angeles, CA., Zachary Hesse, Glenside, PA., and Emily Hesse, Philadelphia, PA. Grandparents Vernon and Dorothy Rapp of Muhlenberg Twp., PA., uncles/aunts Richard and Dawn Scheipe, Mt. Laurel, NJ., Jeffery Rapp, Bernsville, PA., and Gregory and Karen Rapp, Forked River, NJ. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon. in Brick Lane Community CHurch, 52 S. Brick Lane, Elverson, PA 19520. Family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. For Ben’s Legacy: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ben-scheipe.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019