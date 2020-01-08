|
?Benjamin "Ben" Simon, age 89, of Reading, entered eternal life on Sunday January 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ben was born September 4, 1930 in Paterson, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Anna (Abrams) Simon. Ben lived his early years of life in Newark, New Jersey, graduating from Weequahic High School in 1948. He was a graduate of Rutgers University, class of 1952, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and English. Ben continued his education further, graduating from New York University, class of 1953, where he earned his master’s degree in history. Upon graduation from NYU in the spring of 1953, Ben drafted in to the U.S Army. His military service took him to France, a wonderful year that made him a francophile for life. Ben worked in the Nutley and Newark, New Jersey public school systems from 1955-1967. He taught social studies, English and served as a guidance counselor. In 1967, Ben joined the faculty at Luzerne Community College, Wilkes-Barre, serving as the assistant dean. In 1969 he became the Director of Sanders Career Schools, Union, New Jersey. In 1971, Ben was named Reading Area Community College’s first dean of instruction and was instrumental in the establishment of the college. That same year he met the love of his life, Helen Peemoeller, when she interviewed for a teaching position at RACC. They married in 1972 and were just shy of celebrating their 48th wedding anniversary this May. In their life together, they enthusiastically travelled the U.S and Europe and they founded the very successful Berks Real Estate Institute in 1985. He retired in 1996. Throughout his life Ben was passionate about history, politics, and the pursuit of knowledge. He was an avid reader and had a unique love for books. He even read in the last year of his life, "War and Peace" in its entirety. In addition to his parents, Ben was predeceased by brother H. Robert Simon and son Joshua L. Simon. His spirit will be carried on by wife, Helen Peemoeller; three daughters, Lenore Simon and her husband Michael Phelps, of Goodyear, AZ; Rachel Simon and her husband Hal Dean, of Wilmington, DE; Beth Simon, of Reading; sister-in-law Karen Simon; and two grandchildren. Ben also leaves behind a handful of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. The Simon and Peemoeller family will receive relatives and friends in Christ Episcopal Church, 435 Court St., Reading, PA 19601, Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Memorial service will commence at 2 p.m with Father John Francis officiating. Inurnment will take place Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Lower Brandywine Cemetery, 101 Kennett Rd., Wilmington, DE 19807. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ben's memory may be made to Bayada Foundation, in care of Berks County Visiting Office, 2 Meridian Blvd., Wyomissing, PA 19610 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Peemoeller and Simon family.
