Benjamin Franklin Williams Jr., 79, of Muhlenberg, was called home on Friday May 17, 2019, in ManorCare West Reading.

He was born in Reading on September 15, 1939, a son of the late Benjamin F. Sr. and Unie Mae (Golden) Williams. Benjamin was raised by the late Robert and Minnie Green. He attended Zion Baptist Church and was a Reading High School

graduate. After graduation, he lived in New York for many years and was employed by Bernard College.

Benjamin loved music and played the xylophone. He was an avid reader and enjoyed walking.

Surviving is his ex-wife, Carol Williams, his son Gregory Williams, of Minnesota; 2 grandchildren, Spencer and Parker; brother, Gene Williams; sister-in-law, Glarneice Green; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Benjamin was predeceased by his sister, Mittie Smith; and his brother, Robert Green; and 2 nephews, Dante

Williams and Marvin Smith.

Home Going Services will be Tuesday June 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading PA 19601. Burial to follow in Berks County

Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be 9-11:00 a.m. in the

funeral home.

www.theocauman.com.



