Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoey Road
Mohrsville, PA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoey Road
Mohrsville, PA
Benjamin Yoder Obituary

Benjamin K. Yoder, 94, of Hamburg, went home to be with Jesus, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Verna Y. (Young) Yoder. They were married August 21, 1948, and celebrated 71 years of marriage. Born in Centre Twp., he was the son of the late Edward S. and Mae J. (Kieffer) Yoder.

He was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He worked as a self-employed florist, owning and operating the Mohrsville Flower Shop for 18 years, from 1955-1973. Prior to the flower shop, Benjamin had worked as a knitter at the Crown Knitting Mill, Mohrsville. After the flower shop, he worked as head gardener at Albright College for 24 years.

Benjamin served as a Sunday school teacher for 60 years and a deacon for 55 years. He was a 90-year church member. He enjoyed gardening and going to church.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Philip K. Yoder, husband of Lynnette J. (Kulp) Yoder, Windsor Twp.; a daughter, Deborah A. (Yoder) Moore, Savannah, Georgia; two grandchildren, Avery (Yoder) Rezykowski, wife of

Steven; and Jacob Yoder, husband of Tori (Dietrich) Yoder; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two siblings, Fern C. (Yoder) Luckenbill and Jackson Yoder.

Services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in Viewpoint Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, at the above address, in memory of Benjamin.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
