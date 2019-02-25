Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette Kaiser.

Bernadette Mary Kaiser, 93, of Hamburg, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, in Laurel Center, Tilden Twp.

Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Mary (Bonenberger) Kaiser. She was a member of Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church, Hamburg. She worked as a sewing machine operator for area sewing factories and knitting mills.

She enjoyed tatting, crocheting and making crosses out of ribbon. Her religion was very important to her and she enjoyed praying, worshipping and reading the Bible. She

also enjoyed watching westerns.

She is survived by a sister, Theresa Christman, Hamburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Jack Kaiser; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Kaiser.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



