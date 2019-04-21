Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Bieber.

Bernard Abner Bieber, 77, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville.

He was born December 14, 1941, in Oley, Pa., to the late Abner Rapp Bieber and

Helen Marie Golubics Bieber.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Lynn Gieringer Bieber.

Bernard enjoyed kayaking, cross word puzzles, air shows and camping. He had an awesome sense of humor and was highly intelligent. He loved his family and especially his granddaughters. He was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed him.

Bernard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1969. He was a member of Navy Cryptologic Veterans Association and Fleet Reserve Association. He retired from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board as a State Store manager.

Bernard is survived by his son, Jason Bieber and wife, Jill Sharpe Bieber; sisters: Rebecca Hartman, Doris Haas and Molly Lutz; granddaughters, Megan M. Meiran and husband, William, and Caitlynn E. Harcourt and husband, Phillip; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Lynn Harcourt.

Bernard will be laid to rest beside his wife, Rebecca, in Fleetwood, Pa. No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, N.C., is serving the Bieber family.




