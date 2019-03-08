Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Folmar Jr..

Bernard E. "Bernie" Folmar Jr., 59, of Narvon, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Chester County Hospital.

He was the husband of Tami A. (Durkop) Folmar, with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage.

Born in Endicott, N.Y., he was a son of the late Bernard E. Sr. and Bertha (Tomlinson) Folmar.

Bernie graduated from Twin Valley High School in 1977 and was a proud member of the United States Air Force. Bernie worked for Viwinco Windows for 20 years.

He is survived by two sons, William R., husband of

Melissa S., of Mohnton, Paul R., of Narvon, and two granddaughters, Sophie and Penny. He is also survived by one sister, Kathy Thomas; and two brothers, Dave and Tom.

Bernie was pre-deceased by one sister, Susan Regal.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

, 3893 Adler Pl., Ste. 170,

Bethlehem, PA 18017, or DA8, improving quality of life for cancer patients and their family at www.DA8strong.org. Lutz Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



