Bernard Wright

Bernard J. Wright, 90, of Reading, passed away Monday, September 7th, at his residence. Bernard was born in Reading, on May 14, 1930, a son of the late Catherine (Hiller) and Raymond Wright. He was the husband of Betty J. (Heffner) Wright. Bernard graduated from Central Catholic in 1949; he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He enjoyed flea markets, yard sales and the Philadelphia Eagles. Bernard worked as a stationary clerk at Book Mart, Reading, for 40 years before retiring. In addition to his wife, Bernard is survived by three daughters, Michelle, wife of William Weyandt, Denise Mengel, and Karen, wife of Kevin Barnett; and a son,Michael, husband of Nancy Wright. Bernard is also survived by a sister, Rita Heckman, and by 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Friday, September 11th at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. There will be no service or interment. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
