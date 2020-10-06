1/1
Bernetha D. Heydt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernetha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernetha D. Heydt Bernetha D. Heydt, 103, of Myerstown, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stoneridge Towne Centre. She was the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Edna (Brighton) Ditzler. Bernetha was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. Heydt. Mrs. Heydt is survived by her son Donald E. Heydt, husband of Eileen of Stouchsburg and her daughter, Maxine A. Burky of Ephrata. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Holsinger as well as eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by seven brothers. Bernetha retired from AT&T in 1978 after working as a process checker for twenty years. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and spending time with her loving family. There will be a memorial service held at Bethesda Reedsville Evangelical Congregational Church, 155 Reedsville Rd. Schuylkill Haven on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made in her memory to: Bethesda Reedsville Evangelical Church 155 Reedsville Rd Schuylkill Haven PA 17972. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bethesda Reedsville Evangelical Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved