Bernetha D. Heydt Bernetha D. Heydt, 103, of Myerstown, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stoneridge Towne Centre. She was the daughter of the late Emmanuel and Edna (Brighton) Ditzler. Bernetha was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. Heydt. Mrs. Heydt is survived by her son Donald E. Heydt, husband of Eileen of Stouchsburg and her daughter, Maxine A. Burky of Ephrata. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Holsinger as well as eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by seven brothers. Bernetha retired from AT&T in 1978 after working as a process checker for twenty years. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and spending time with her loving family. There will be a memorial service held at Bethesda Reedsville Evangelical Congregational Church, 155 Reedsville Rd. Schuylkill Haven on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made in her memory to: Bethesda Reedsville Evangelical Church 155 Reedsville Rd Schuylkill Haven PA 17972. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.