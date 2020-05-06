Bernice Arlene Resch
Bernice Arlene Resch, 95, of Reading, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Anthony Lavigna, the late Russell Galen, and the late Milton F. Resch. Born February 5, 1925 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Florence M. (nee Long) Hermansader and the late William H. Hermansader. She had previously been employed as an Assembler for Baronet’s for ten years and also by Letece, Inc. for ten years. She is survived by her son, Michael A. Lavigna, husband of Karen, of Reading, her grandchildren, Kristi, Craig, & Shannon, and her great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ashton, & Grayson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Lavigna, & her sisters, Elinor & Thelma. Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements & online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

