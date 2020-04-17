|
Bernice Florence Menet Bernice Florence Menet, 77, entered eternal peace on Easter Monday April 13, 2020. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Steven P. Sr., and Florence (Cichowicz) Vida. Bernice is survived by her four children; Andrea (Menet) wife of Charles Williams, of Exeter Twp., David husband of Mary Menet, of Exeter Twp., Richard husband of Christine Menet, of Alsace Twp. and Christopher Menet of Mt. Penn. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother Steven P. Jr., husband of Ann Vida of Shillington and several nieces and nephews. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp. Bernice was a truly loving and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. A private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be held for the family. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020