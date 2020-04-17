Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 372-1730
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Menet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Florence Menet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Florence Menet Obituary
Bernice Florence Menet Bernice Florence Menet, 77, entered eternal peace on Easter Monday April 13, 2020. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Steven P. Sr., and Florence (Cichowicz) Vida. Bernice is survived by her four children; Andrea (Menet) wife of Charles Williams, of Exeter Twp., David husband of Mary Menet, of Exeter Twp., Richard husband of Christine Menet, of Alsace Twp. and Christopher Menet of Mt. Penn. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother Steven P. Jr., husband of Ann Vida of Shillington and several nieces and nephews. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Twp. Bernice was a truly loving and compassionate mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. A private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be held for the family. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -