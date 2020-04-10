|
Bernice Manwiller Bernice R. Manwiller, 90, formerly of Riverview Park, Reading, passed away April 9, 2020 at the Laurel Center in Hamburg. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Manwiller, who passed away March 8, 1999. Born July 28, 1929 in Lehighton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Roy L. And Mary (Koenig) Tiley, Sr. Bernice was a 1946 graduate of Tamaqua High School and a 1950 graduate of Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for the Reading Hospital for many years. She was an avid pinochle player along with enjoying going to the casinos and playing bingo. Bernice was a loving and outstanding Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She is survived by her children: Craig A., husband of Darlene Manwiller of Hamburg; Colin A. Manwiller of Reading; Cheryl A., wife of David Reppert of Mertztown and Cynthia A. Bonsall also of Reading. Also surviving are her brother: Richard Tiley of Easton, Pa. Her grandchildren: Patrick Manwiller and his wife Kristy of Leesport, Cristen, wife of Brent Himmelberger of Mohrsville, Chelsea, wife of Ian Mondrick of Coplay; Alison Reppert-Gerber, wife of Stephanie Reppert-Gerber of Damascus, MD and Stephanie, wife of Doug Distasio of Leesport. Great Grandchildren: Gregory & Chloe Manwiller of Leesport; Brayden & Carson Himmelberger of Mohrsville; Liam Mondrick of Coplay and Isabella Distasio of Leesport. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Claudia A. Fitzgerald; sisters; Grace Osenbach and Dorothy Osenbach and brothers George, Paul, Roy. Jr. and Robert Tiley. Graveside Services are private and will be held Tuesday at 11 am at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Exeter Township. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020